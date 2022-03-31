Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James dropped their target price on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $580.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after acquiring an additional 285,652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

