Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.19. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average is $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,830,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,295,000 after purchasing an additional 454,881 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,790,000 after purchasing an additional 229,517 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,729,000 after purchasing an additional 71,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.