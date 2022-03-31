Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.38, but opened at $27.01. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Phreesia shares last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 18,280 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.13. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.