Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.38, but opened at $27.01. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Phreesia shares last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 18,280 shares traded.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.
In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.13. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
