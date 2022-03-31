Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. 75,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $809.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

