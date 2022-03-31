PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.34. 44,561 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 405% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

