Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($153.85) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

ETR:PFV opened at €174.00 ($191.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €173.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €191.55. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12 month low of €152.80 ($167.91) and a 12 month high of €226.00 ($248.35).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

