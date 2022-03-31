Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($153.85) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.
ETR:PFV opened at €174.00 ($191.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €173.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €191.55. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12 month low of €152.80 ($167.91) and a 12 month high of €226.00 ($248.35).
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.