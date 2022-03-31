Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 570 ($7.47) target price on the stock.

PETS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.89) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.02).

Shares of LON:PETS traded down GBX 11.80 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 361.40 ($4.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,669. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 389.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 443.13. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

