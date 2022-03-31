Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Price Target Raised to C$2.80

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PTRUF traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. 75,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,905. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

About Petrus Resources (Get Rating)

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

