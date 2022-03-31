Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

