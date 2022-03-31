Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of PRGO stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Perrigo by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
