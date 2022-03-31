Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Perrigo by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

