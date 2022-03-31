Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of PDRDF opened at 213.57 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of 183.48 and a 1 year high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.