Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51 million-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.87 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

PNR traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.21. 1,495,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,173,000 after buying an additional 60,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pentair by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Pentair by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 540,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pentair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

