Pendle Tops 24 Hour Volume of $702,040.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. Pendle has a market capitalization of $19.95 million and approximately $702,040.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

