Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

PBA stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

