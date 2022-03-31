Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Short Interest Update

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 393,202 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 248.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,645 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

BTU stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. 176,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,001,299. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Peabody Energy (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.