PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. 1,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,389. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PBF Logistics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics (Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.