Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.724-$3.739 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.54 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

PAYX traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.47. 8,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 12 month low of $92.74 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.83.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

