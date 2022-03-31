Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $136.89 on Thursday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

