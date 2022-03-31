PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $9.70.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAVM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About PAVmed (Get Rating)
PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.
