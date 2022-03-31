PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAVM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PAVmed by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 142.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

