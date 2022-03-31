Paul J. Hennessy Sells 19,389 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $57,003.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,770,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,650,734. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $364.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vroom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

