Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $151.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Park National stock opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.78. Park National has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park National will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

