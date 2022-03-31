Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,100 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Shares of PRMRF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,232. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.80%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

