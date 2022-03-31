Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.76 and a beta of 1.13. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,816,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 148,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,028 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,310 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 339,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

