Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 9,866 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gerdau by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Gerdau by 445.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Gerdau by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,041,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,982 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,084 shares during the period.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Gerdau Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.