Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 759 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 381.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $745,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after acquiring an additional 383,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $97.47 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.