Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after buying an additional 280,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

