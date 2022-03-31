Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 247.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 49.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

