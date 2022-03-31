Parallel Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Appian by 125.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 148.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 111,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Appian by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Appian by 22.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 57.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 448,850 shares of company stock worth $24,005,724. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $62.54 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

