Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,863,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,825,000 after purchasing an additional 123,742 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 130.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTA opened at $25.09 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

