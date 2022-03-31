Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 206 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,262,000 after buying an additional 165,503 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,709,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,351,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,492 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,917.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,077,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $62.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

