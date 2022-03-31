Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,737 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

BE stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 3.44.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

