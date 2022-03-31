Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 953 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $203.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.86.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

