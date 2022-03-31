Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 347 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 32.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.09.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $94.73 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.