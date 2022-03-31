Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,193 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

