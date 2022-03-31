Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.23.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $89.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.