Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 663 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $11,021,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 251,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,512,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Blackstone by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blackstone to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 715,233 shares of company stock worth $45,925,395 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.66. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.81 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

