Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $153,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $695.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

