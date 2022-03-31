Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 190 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $595.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $564.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.