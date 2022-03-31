Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Acquires £18,547.02 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of £18,547.02 ($24,295.28).

Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 506.50 ($6.63) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 525.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 541.60. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 408.80 ($5.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 619 ($8.11).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.65) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 592.50 ($7.76).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

