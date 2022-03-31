Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans Buys 25,000 Shares

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$18,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,660,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,943,928.
Shares of CVE:PGZ opened at C$0.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$133.71 million and a P/E ratio of -13.27. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$0.87.
Pan Global Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
