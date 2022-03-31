Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans Buys 25,000 Shares

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$18,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,660,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,943,928.

Shares of CVE:PGZ opened at C$0.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$133.71 million and a P/E ratio of -13.27. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$0.87.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

