Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $662,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after buying an additional 93,537 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after buying an additional 446,081 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,190,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,138,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,522,000 after buying an additional 163,928 shares during the period.

PCRX traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $76.32. 621,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,998. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $77.42. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.43.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

