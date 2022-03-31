Oxbull.tech (OXB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $101,101.00

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. Oxbull.tech has a total market cap of $10.33 million and $101,101.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00003005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.59 or 0.07173760 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,841.26 or 0.99998488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00053933 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Coin Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Oxbull.tech Coin Trading

