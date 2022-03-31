Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC stock opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after acquiring an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.