Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OVV. CIBC raised their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $55.44.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after acquiring an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after buying an additional 621,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

