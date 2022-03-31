Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0487 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

OUTKY stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

