Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0487 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
OUTKY stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.63.
Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.
