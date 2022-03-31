ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 108,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

IX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of IX stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average of $100.64. ORIX has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that ORIX will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ORIX by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ORIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

