ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 108,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
IX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of IX stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average of $100.64. ORIX has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ORIX by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ORIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
About ORIX
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
