Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIA) Short Interest Up 57.1% in March

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the third quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Orion Biotech Opportunities stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

