Origin Sport Tops One Day Trading Volume of $63,532.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $63,532.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00080605 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

