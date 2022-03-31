Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
ORC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.
Shares of ORC opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $582.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.22.
About Orchid Island Capital (Get Rating)
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
