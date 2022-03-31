Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ORC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of ORC opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $582.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,474,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,135,000 after buying an additional 1,489,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 950,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 684,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 272,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 1,579,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

