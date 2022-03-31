Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON:ORCA traded up GBX 4.92 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 41.92 ($0.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,606. Orcadian Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 30.55 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 59.50 ($0.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of £26.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99.

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

